The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rajeev's avatar
Rajeev
1h

Bad Bunny killed it with that halftime show! The camera angle and sequence was even better than Usher two years ago.

ICE stayed away from the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kristi Noem (I think) stayed away from the Puppy Bowl.

And only the most whiny aggrieved people watched the Kid Rock concert.

It was a great 15 minutes for America.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1h

New Englander here. When I saw Bob Kraft at the "Melania" premiere, it really pissed me off. He chose to be at Trump's side even while the ICE operations in Minneapolis were ongoing and Trump's place in the Epstein files were well established. That tells me Kraft doesn't give a fuck about anything but himself, and it was then I knew New England would lose the Super Bowl because of #ETTD. So I didn't watch the game, and I'm not upset my home team lost.

Reply
Share
20 replies
163 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture