GOP in Total Chaos Over “Big, Beautiful Bill”

Sam Stein is joined by HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney to break down the infighting among Republicans over Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful” budget bill, highlighting the deep divisions over tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and whether the plan has any real chance of passing.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.