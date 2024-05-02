The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Gov. Josh Shapiro: We Can Do Big Things
3
0:00
-36:45

Gov. Josh Shapiro: We Can Do Big Things

Tim Miller
May 02, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

The governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, sits down with Tim Miller in Philly to talk about the kind of language that wins over voters, the campus protests, finding the sweet spot on public safety and crime, and getting sh*t done.show note:
This interview was recorded late Wednesday afternoon.

3 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Bakari Sellers: We Are in a Dark Moment
  Tim Miller
Christians and Political Power
  Tim Miller
Simon Rosenberg: I Think We're Going to Kick His Ass
  Tim Miller and Simon Rosenberg
Mark Joseph Stern and Dave Weigel: A Bad Day for Jack Smith
  Tim Miller
Olivia Nuzzi and Dana Mattioli: A Deflated Trump
  Tim Miller
Frank Bruni: The Age of Grievance
  Tim Miller