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Arp's avatar
Arp
44m

Shocked he's about to fire another woman for trying to do what he asked but Hegseth and Kash are still around...

Whether consciously or unconsciously, the message to men is clear, "You can be shitty, drunk all the time, incapable of performing your job, unreliable to those you lead, abusive, even criminal. Just don't be a pussy. .

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Facts Aren’t Fickle's avatar
Facts Aren’t Fickle
1h

Even after a decade of this, we shouldn’t become numb to the fact that the president acts insane and routinely believes things that aren’t true.

If anything, it should sadden us more that there are still Americans who live in his alternate reality.

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