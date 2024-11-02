Playback speed
Harris Ignores Trump, Goes Full Americana, in Final Ad

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Nov 02, 2024
7
1
Tim Miller and Sam Stein from The Bulwark break down Kamala Harris’s final campaign ad, which is set to air nationally during a key NFL game. They discuss the ad’s patriotic tone, its focus on unity, and how it contrasts with Donald Trump’s more aggressive messaging.

Don’t have a Bulwark+ subscription? You can watch an ad-supported version of this video on YouTube.

Thursday Night Bulwark is now Bulwark+ Live—a place where we’ll post member livestreams, live event replays and other multi-media content produced by gang at The Bulwark.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to access the audio-only edition of this production. Add Bulwark+ Live to your podcast player of choice, here.

