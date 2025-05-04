Trump’s Latest Interview Should Freak You Out

In his Meet the Press interview, Trump claimed credit for lowering the trade deficit with China through massive tariffs, downplayed rising costs by saying kids don’t need 30 dolls, and shrugged off due process concerns as nothing new. He hinted he’s not seriously pursuing a third term but made clear he no longer cares about public opinion. On foreign policy, he bizarrely refused to rule out military force to take Greenland, criticized Canada’s defense spending, and gave murky, evasive answers about Russia and Ukraine—blaming Biden for the war and refusing to name which side is less cooperative. As usual, he took credit for anything good and blamed Biden for everything else.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.