IN SEPTEMBER 2023, I TRUDGED through a downpour to the far West Side of Manhattan for a CNBC financial conference. It’s the sort of event that promises big scoops but usually delivers the news equivalent of day-old coffee. Some major industry figures were there alongside top anchors at CNBC. But one name in particular had beckoned me: Bill Ackman. The famous hedge fund manager was set to keynote the Delivering Alpha investor summit, and I, something of an Ackmanologist, really wanted to know what was going on with him.

“IT DOESN’T MATTER IF YOU WON OR LOST THE ELECTION. You still have to fight like hell.” That is, according to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s recent evidentiary filing in his case against Donald Trump for the January 6th insurrection, what Trump said at a crucial moment in 2020. That was his plan then—and all signs indicate that it is his plan now.

Happy Thursday! It’s do or die for my Guardians tonight, but I would like to echo JVL’s criticism of Rob Manfred’s horrible playoff system. Maybe he doesn’t want a low-scoring series, but some of us actual baseball fans don’t mind 1-0 pitching duels. As we’re seeing the devastation of Milton, I worry that the MLB will use this damage as an excuse to drop the Trop.

I am anxiously listening to this tied game with the dulcet tones of WTAM’s Tom Hamilton while playing the game on the TV on mute, as Ohioans are wont to do. (I am glad that Max, if we have to use streaming to watch this, is using the TBS-quality muzak. One of the best sports themes out there.)

In Detroit, Trump predicts if Harris wins.. America is going to look like… Detroit?

Debunking… The Chimney Rock rumors.

The 2020 coup attempt… never ended by Jessica Marsden at IfYouCanKeepIt.

Come Join Us! (Oct. 17 to 19)

Get your tickets by clicking the image ( or here )

Also on a similar tour… Is the new Republican Voters Against Trump bus!

Trump has one week… To get a court higher than Judge Chutkan’s to withhold the appendix of Jack Smith’s evidence.

Inside… Kyiv’s former Soviet secret police prison (The Counteroffensive)

How Would the Economy Do Under Trump or Harris? Jason Furman discusses with Bill Kristol at Conversations.

Can JD just be normal? I know it’s a tough ask. But this is his instinct, not to be normal.

A question on the Cards Against Humanity FAQ .

Cards Against Humanity… Is at it again, this time responding to Elon Musk’s PAC. 1,767 non-2020 voters at the time of this writing have apologized (and are getting $100.)

