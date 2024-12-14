Playback speed
Hate Was Up but Prices Were Down (with Marc Caputo)

Why Voters Bought Trump’s B.S.
Sarah Longwell
and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 14, 2024
We've spent plenty of time on this show discussing what Donald Trump's newest voters found wanting about Democrats in the 2024 election. This week, we're turning our attention to their affirmative case for Trump. The Bulwark's MAGA-world correspondent, Marc Caputo joins Sarah to hear them out.

show notes

The NYT's DealBook summit Sarah referenced

Harvard Kennedy School's recent election forum that Marc referenced

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
