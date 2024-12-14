Hate Was Up but Prices Were Down (with Marc Caputo)

We've spent plenty of time on this show discussing what Donald Trump's newest voters found wanting about Democrats in the 2024 election. This week, we're turning our attention to their affirmative case for Trump. The Bulwark's MAGA-world correspondent, Marc Caputo joins Sarah to hear them out.

The NYT's DealBook summit

Harvard Kennedy School's recent election forum

