The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
HBO's Great Month
0:00
-13:11

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

HBO's Great Month

On 'Curb' and 'Tokyo Vice'
Sonny Bunch
Apr 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Two great HBO shows wrapped up last week: Curb Your Enthusiasm finished its quarter-century run, while Tokyo Vice finished its second (and possibly final?) season. They’re both great, and Alyssa and Sonny hope you’ll check them out. (Peter is way behind, folks, pester him to catch up.)

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
41:13
Bringing 'Monkey Man' to the Big Screen
  
Sonny Bunch
12:54
Franchise Mash-Up Madness
  
Sonny Bunch
35:52
How Dumb Is 'Godzilla x Kong'?
  
Sonny Bunch
13:05
How the Action Hero Has Changed
  
Sonny Bunch
45:45
'Road House' Blues
  
Sonny Bunch
15:52
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?
  
Sonny Bunch
34:50
Adam Sandler Goes Into Space, Man
  
Sonny Bunch