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He Voted for Trump Twice. Now He’s Running for Senate as a Democrat. (w/ Kyle Sweetser)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell is joined by Kyle Sweetser, a former Trump voter and lifelong Republican who is now running for Senate in Alabama as a Democrat. Sweetser explains how Trump-era tariffs impacted his business, why January 6 pushed him into political activism, and why he believes Democrats can compete in deep red states by directly challenging MAGA politics instead of avoiding the fight. They also talk about the political realities of running in Alabama, Trump’s standing with voters, immigration rhetoric, working-class frustrations, and Sweetser’s strategy for winning over disaffected Republicans in a state Trump carried by more than 30 points.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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