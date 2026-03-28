Holy Cow, The Pitt Took on ICE!

Sonny Bunch and Adrian Carrasquillo take on The Pitt’s ICE episode—how a single raid transforms the ER, triggers fear across patients and staff, and mirrors real-world reporting on immigration enforcement. They discuss the show’s attempt at “balance,” the ripple effects of fear, and why dramatized storytelling can land harder than traditional coverage.



They also explore the reaction online, the pressure on Hollywood to soften political edges, and why The Pitt is connecting right now as a rare show that forces viewers to see these issues up close.



Read more here: Why the ICE Raid in ‘The Pitt’ Matters: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/why-the-ice-raid-in-the-pitt-matters-hbo

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