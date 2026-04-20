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Holy Cow, This Is How You Beat Trump!

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell take on why two Democrats are breaking through, and what the rest of the party is still getting wrong. They look at standout appearances from Jon Ossoff and Pete Buttigieg, focusing on message discipline, authenticity, and why showing up in tough places matters more than chasing the latest podcast trend.

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