Michael Steele speaks with Simon Rosenberg, President of New Democratic Network, about what the polling is telling us about the midterm elections. The pair discuss where polling places Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate race, what's happened to the Republican party, how Biden is bridging the gap with young voters and how recent events like January 6th and Roe v Wade have shifted the trendlines.
If you enjoy this podcast, share it with a friend or give it a review on Apple Podcasts!
Share this post
How and Why the Democrats Can Hold the House This November: With Simon Rosenberg
www.thebulwark.com
How and Why the Democrats Can Hold the House This November: With Simon Rosenberg
Sep 01, 2022
Share this post
How and Why the Democrats Can Hold the House This November: With Simon Rosenberg
www.thebulwark.com
Michael Steele speaks with Simon Rosenberg, President of New Democratic Network, about what the polling is telling us about the midterm elections. The pair discuss where polling places Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate race, what's happened to the Republican party, how Biden is bridging the gap with young voters and how recent events like January 6th and Roe v Wade have shifted the trendlines.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
How and Why the Democrats Can Hold the House This November: With Simon Rosenberg