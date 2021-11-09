Michael speaks with John MchWhorter about his new book “WOKE RACISM:
How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America”. The pair discuss the harm that is done by well-intentioned people bringing every conversation back to structural racism and an unachievable goal of eradicating all racism. This takes focus away from policies that will make black people's lives better right now.
Share this post
How Did Wokeness Become Such a B*tch Slap?: With Guest John Mcwhorter
www.thebulwark.com
How Did Wokeness Become Such a B*tch Slap?: With Guest John Mcwhorter
Nov 09, 2021
Share this post
How Did Wokeness Become Such a B*tch Slap?: With Guest John Mcwhorter
www.thebulwark.com
Michael speaks with John MchWhorter about his new book “WOKE RACISM:
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
How Did Wokeness Become Such a B*tch Slap?: With Guest John Mcwhorter