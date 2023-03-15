How Far Has America Come?: With Keith Boykin

Michael is joined by film producer, national political commentator & New York Times best-selling author, Keith Boykin. The pair discuss Mike Pence's critiques of Trump, possible outcomes for 2024, Congress vetoing DC’s crime bill, how support for gay marriage has evolved within the Black community and more.
Mar 15, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
