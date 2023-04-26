Ryan Busse once helped build one of the world's most iconic gun companies. Today, he's shining a light on how the gun industry radicalized America. Ryan speaks with Michael Steele about how the gun industry and the NRA have impacted American culture, why gun control laws don't pass, what role the GOP plays in protecting the Second Amendment and the importance of speaking truth to bullshit.
Check out Ryan's book, "Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America," here: https://www.amazon.com/Gunfight-Against-Industry-Radicalized-America/dp/1541768736
How Guns Radicalized America: With Ryan Busse
www.thebulwark.com
Apr 26, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
