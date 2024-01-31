The Bulwark
How Populist Rebels Changed Politics: With Joshua Green
How Populist Rebels Changed Politics: With Joshua Green

Jan 31, 2024
Michael Steele speaks with best-selling author Joshua Green about his new book, "The Rebels: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Struggle for a New American Politics." The pair discuss how the populist movement emerged from the 2008 financial crisis and led to the rise of Warren, Bernie and AOC. They also discuss how the populist movement helped get Trump elected in 2016 and what it might mean for 2024.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Rebels-Elizabeth-Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez-Struggle-ebook/dp/B082H2KYG3

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Joshua Greene @JoshuaGreen
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
