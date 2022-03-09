Michael speaks with NYT reporter Jeremy Peters about his new book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted." The pair contextualize the disintegration of the GOP, whether Trump's Faustian bargain was worth it, how the GOP may shift from Trump's to Marjorie Taylor Greene's party and the role the media played in all of it.
Check out Jeremy's book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/586398/insurgency-by-jeremy-w-peters/
How Republicans Lost Their Party: With Jeremy Peters
Mar 09, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
