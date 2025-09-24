The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

How They Tried to Break Kimmel

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Sam Stein
Sep 24, 2025
∙ Paid
16
12
Share

From Hollywood to Washington, Jimmy Kimmel’s return has become the biggest late-night moment in years. Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell explain how comedy, politics, and controversy collided on ABC’s stage.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture