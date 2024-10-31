How Trump Will Attempt to Invalidate a Kamala Win

From hostile poll watchers to election officials who refuse to certify, and the possibility Congress will end up picking the winner, Kim Wehle joins A.B. Stoddard to discuss how the legal system could navigate a challenged election.

Show notes:

NYT: The Army of Election Officials Ready to Reject the Vote

Politico: The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway

Rolling Stone: These Swing State Election Officials Are Pro-Trump Election Deniers

From A.B. "Election Deniers Are Ready for Next Week. Are We?"