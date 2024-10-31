Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

How Trump Will Attempt to Invalidate a Kamala Win

Kim Wehle
and
A.B. Stoddard
Oct 31, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

From hostile poll watchers to election officials who refuse to certify, and the possibility Congress will end up picking the winner, Kim Wehle joins A.B. Stoddard to discuss how the legal system could navigate a challenged election.

Leave a comment

Show notes:

NYT: The Army of Election Officials Ready to Reject the Vote

Politico: The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway

Rolling Stone: These Swing State Election Officials Are Pro-Trump Election Deniers

From A.B. "Election Deniers Are Ready for Next Week. Are We?"

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kim Wehle
Writes Simple Politics with Kim Wehle Subscribe
A.B. Stoddard
Recent Episodes
Dumpster Fire: Trump Almost Face-Plants in Trash Costume
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller
One Week To Election Day
  Sarah Longwell and Dan Pfeiffer
VP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument
  Sam SteinAndrew Egger, and Jim Swift
No Bull from Texas
  Tim MillerSarah LongwellAmanda Carpenter, and William Kristol
The Bulwark in Dallas
  Tim MillerSarah LongwellSonny Bunch, and William Kristol
Biden Addresses the Nation (Replay)
President Biden Exits the Race. What's Next? [Audio version]
  The Bulwark