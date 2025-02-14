Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

MARK HERTLING: How USAID Helped Us Defeat the Iraqi Insurgency

I’M A BIG FAN OF USAID. Many senior military officials are. Anyone who actually knows what that agency does, or who has seen or benefited from what they do, likely feels the same way. I’ve seen our soldiers and military benefit from USAID’s work—not to mention millions of people around the globe. It is a fascinating government entity. The U.S. Agency for International Development was established in 1961 by President Kennedy to coordinate disparate foreign assistance programs and organizations under one umbrella.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

😶 Do you have a tip for us? Send it to us! It’s encrypted. 🔐

EVEN AS THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION continues its blitz attack on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), there are ominous signals of a new MAGA offensive against other important tools of American soft power abroad. The first salvo was fired on February 8 by Donald Trump loyalist—and currently envoy for special missions and interim director of the Kennedy Center—Richard Grenell…

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday. On the jukebox today? 🎵OK Go - A Good, Good Day At Last🎵

Hegseth team invites far-right activist Jack Posobiec… on overseas trip (WaPo🎁)

Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill Nye the Science Guy has a prediction for this year’s World Series champs: The Cleveland Guardians. I am not the guy who tells you when pitchers and catchers report, because that’s annoying. But baseball is coming soon, and I am excited.

If we solve the “penny problem…” A new one emerges: Nickels. (CNN)

“Trump is weaponizing financial payments…” Here’s what happened with the $80 million in FEMA funds in New York.

BigTentUSA Spotlight Speaker Series: Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last

Screaming into the wind… “I don't know if it's worth the effort. But I also don't know what else to do” writes Holly Berkley Fletcher.

Order to Drop Adams Case… Prompts Resignations in New York and Washington (NYT)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.