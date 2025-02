On the second episode of WTF 2.0, Lawfare’s Ben Wittes joined JVL to talk if the courts can really stop Trump, how impeachment is essentially dead and more.

Leave a comment

Join us next Tuesday for the next WTF 2.0 right here with The Pillar's Ed Condon.

Show Notes

Follow Ben on Substack

Subscribe to Lawfare’s podcast Escalation here.