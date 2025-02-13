Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
8

Alex Wagner: The Poster Child for Corruption and Grift

Tim Miller
Feb 13, 2025
∙ Paid
5
8
Share

While Elon claims he's storming the government to cut waste, he's also getting himself a big, fat check for $400 million from the State Department for Tesla armored vehicles—though administration officials are now trying to hide the grift because the Trump glow does not extend to the weird dude. Meanwhile, McConnell may have voted against confirming RFK Jr, but he's the one who drew up the blueprint for breaking the rules. Plus, the asymmetry in passion between MAGA and the resistance, and Alex's new podcast looks at how people are being affected by the policies and promises of Trumpism.

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner join Tim.

Leave a comment

show notes
Trumpland with Alex Wagner
Dave Weigel's piece that Tim referenced
Axios piece that was mentioned

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Carol Leonnig and Robert Putnam: Lies and Moral Obligations
  Tim Miller
Tom Malinowski: Fight the Power, Dems
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Law Be Damned
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Ezra Klein: The Resistance, Back from the Dead
  Tim Miller
Michael Steele: Gum Up the Works
  Tim Miller
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: Outside the Rule of Law
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum