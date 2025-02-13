Alex Wagner: The Poster Child for Corruption and Grift

While Elon claims he's storming the government to cut waste, he's also getting himself a big, fat check for $400 million from the State Department for Tesla armored vehicles—though administration officials are now trying to hide the grift because the Trump glow does not extend to the weird dude. Meanwhile, McConnell may have voted against confirming RFK Jr, but he's the one who drew up the blueprint for breaking the rules. Plus, the asymmetry in passion between MAGA and the resistance, and Alex's new podcast looks at how people are being affected by the policies and promises of Trumpism.

MSNBC's Alex Wagner join Tim.

Trumpland with Alex Wagner

Dave Weigel's piece that Tim referenced

Axios piece that was mentioned

