Robert Tracinski joins to discuss Trump's attack on government, his execrable appointees, and what Dems should do going forward.

Leave a comment



Highlights / Lowlights

Damon: Russ Vought's appointment to OMB and the Nancy Mace / Sarah McBride performative cruelty.

Linda: JD Vance appearing in all of those Senate meetings with Matt Gaetz, and A Free Press Conversation with…