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Hunter Biden Is Going Through It Online

Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Hunter Biden is back online and he’s not just lurking. He’s posting, replying, and diving headfirst into viral Twitter debates with users big and small. JVL, Sam Stein, and Sonny Bunch give their takes on whether Hunter’s unexpected social media renaissance is just chaos…or something more strategic. Could this be a redemption arc? A political liability? Or even the beginning of a strange new media career?

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