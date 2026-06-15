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I Watched Kyiv Burn Last Night (w/ Caolan Robertson)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller is joined by journalist and YouTuber Caolan Robertson, reporting from Kyiv after one of Russia's most devastating attacks on Ukraine in months. Caolan witnessed the aftermath firsthand as Russian missiles and drones struck the Dormition Cathedral, a historic monastery and church complex more than 1,000 years old and one of the most significant sites in Christian history. They discuss Putin's escalating campaign against Ukrainian civilians, the hypocrisy of Russia's self-proclaimed defense of "Christian values," and what life is like in Ukraine as Russia intensifies its terror attacks despite mounting setbacks on the battlefield. Caolan also shares his reporting from Ireland, where critical materials continue flowing into Russia's war machine despite public support for Ukraine.

Watch more from Caolan: https://www.youtube.com/@CaolanReports

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