Preview

ICE Agent Kills U.S. Citizen In Minneapolis

Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein and Tim Miller
Jan 07, 2026
Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down the shocking video from Minneapolis where an ICE agent fatally shot an American woman in her car. Sam and Tim give their take on the deadly escalation of federal ICE operations, and the dangerous spin already coming out from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

