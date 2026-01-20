ICE Dragged an Old Man Into the Snow. Now DHS Is Lying About It.

Sam Stein and Tim Miller give their takes on the disturbing footage of ICE agents detaining an elderly U.S. citizen in Minneapolis with no warrant, no explanation, and no apology. The raid went wrong at every step and DHS is still defending it.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.