ICE Dragged an Old Man Into the Snow. Now DHS Is Lying About It.

Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Jan 20, 2026
Sam Stein and Tim Miller give their takes on the disturbing footage of ICE agents detaining an elderly U.S. citizen in Minneapolis with no warrant, no explanation, and no apology. The raid went wrong at every step and DHS is still defending it.

