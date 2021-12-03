The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
If Roe Goes
0:00
-53:45

If Roe Goes

Mona Charen
Dec 03, 2021
Share

Slate's Will Saletan joins the group, including Bill Kristol to discuss implications of possible reversal of Roe and Biden's opportunities to recover.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2021/11/24/trans-kids-therapy-psychologist/

https://www.vox.com/22814386/lauren-boebert-islamophobic-comments-omar-house-republicans

https://harpers.org/archive/2021/12/a-posthumous-shock-trauma-studies-modernity-how-everything-became-trauma/

https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/17/gop-opposition-to-vaccine-mandates-extends-far-beyond-covid-19/

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
We Have Liftoff
  Mona CharenNicholas GrossmanLinda Chavez, and Damon Linker
The Clock is Ticking
  Mona CharenAndrew EggerDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
An Open Convention Could be Great for Democracy
  Mona CharenA.B. StoddardLinda ChavezDamon Linker, and William Galston
Courting Disaster
  Mona CharenChris CillizzaAdam Kinzinger, and Linda Chavez
The Most Consequential Failure of Recent Times
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and David Frum
Attack of the Phones
  Will SaletanDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
The 'Absurdly Normal' President
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
The 'Rally Round the Criminal' Effect
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and Sasha Havlicek