Michael Steele is joined by Sarah Longwell, President of Longwell Partners & Republican Accountability PAC, publisher of The Bulwark and host of The Focus Group Podcast. The pair discuss the mindset of the current voter, how third parties will hurt the next election, the cesspool that was the second GOP debate, who Trump would pick as VP and how the government shutdown will impact both Republicans and Democrats.
Inside the Voter's Mind: With Sarah Longwell
Sep 28, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
