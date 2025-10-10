The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Yell's avatar
Dave Yell
38m

I absolutely love it! the Nobel peace prize winner is from Venezuela! And a protester for Democracy at that! Talk about a giant middle finger and a fuck you to Trumpster!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
1h

Andrew wrote: "...the Republican line—parroted by some who should really know better—is that this is a justified act of retribution, in some sort of street-justice sense."

For Trump's Christian-identified supporters: What part of the Beatitudes is that from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture