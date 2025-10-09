The Bulwark

MTG's SHOCK Revolt! Dems Grow a SPINE? Tim's TWINK Strike Force?!

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Oct 09, 2025
The crew is back together, live in D.C. and fired up. From wild personal stories to real talk about how we face this moment as a country, this episode is all about connection, community, and not giving in to the chaos. When things get dark, we stick together.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

