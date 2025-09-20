The Worst Senator You Know Just Made a Great Point

Tim Miller is in agony as he’s forced to give Ted Cruz a sliver of credit for standing up for free speech—while refusing to say Trump’s name. Blame Alicia Menendez, who was sitting in for Nicolle Wallace, for putting Tim in this impossible position.

Watch more Deadline: White House on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.