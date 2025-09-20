The Bulwark

The Worst Senator You Know Just Made a Great Point

Why did it have to be Ted Cruz?
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Sep 20, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller is in agony as he’s forced to give Ted Cruz a sliver of credit for standing up for free speech—while refusing to say Trump’s name. Blame Alicia Menendez, who was sitting in for Nicolle Wallace, for putting Tim in this impossible position.

Watch more Deadline: White House on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

