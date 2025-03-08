Hey everyone, welcome to the inaugural edition of Weekend Overtime. As you may have read, everyone’s favorite daily recap email has found a new space: Primetime Saturday Morning.

There is not enough space in an email message to fully recap our weekly work here, so my goal is to focus on something you may have missed. It’ll be familiar in style and tone, but the layout may differ week to week.

Remember: We send a lot of emails and you can modify your preferences any time on your account page.

Happy Saturday!

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Please make some time for this long-ish profile of one of my Cincinnati neighbors, and a fellow Bulwark+ reader. I think you’ll be glad you did.

I also recorded an interview with Shane for Bulwark+ Takes! Watch the interview. 🎥

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Greetings from Cleveland! I’m up here celebrating a family birthday, and enjoying some nice live music and the slightly snowy weather.

Overtime lives on, albeit in a new format. Please bear with me as we grow into some comfier confines. I expect this newsletter might sometimes run long, and some messaging services “clip” messages, requiring one additional click to fully load the message. Please bear with me as we test out new layouts in the coming weeks.

"It’s a kind of farm subsidy, but for billionaires making digital magic beans instead of food." Read Noah Berlatsky in Public Notice about the ‘Crypto Reserve’ scam.

Fox at the Kennedy Center… Some, uh, interesting choices for the board of the Kennedy Center. Maybe if Hamilton doesn’t come, they can give Shen Yun a permanent installation?

A word about our videos… All of the “Bulwark Takes” videos are available here on Substack, ad free. Are you hearing ads in your podcast audio feed? Delete the feed and add your ad-free feeds!

COMMENTS! My daily version of Overtime didn’t have a comments section. The weekend edition does. Come on in, but remember the rule: We’re looking for two of the three in: “Kind, necessary, and true.” See you there.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.