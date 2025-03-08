Playback speed
Free World 'Family Meeting' (with Tommy Vietor)

Sarah Longwell
Mar 08, 2025
President Trump shouted down President Zelensky in the Oval Office last week, and many pro-Ukraine Trump voters wished it hadn't happened like that...publicly, at least. So, we wondered, what did the remaining pro-Ukraine Republicans think of America's role in the world?

Pod Save America and Pod Save the World host Tommy Vietor joins Sarah to discuss the future of foreign policy in Trump 2.0.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
Sarah Longwell
