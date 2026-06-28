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Iran Threatens Nukes. Trump Posts About Statues and Fountains.

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Jun 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Saletan takes on Trump's unraveling Iran war—drone strikes on U.S. allies, Iran's claim to control the Strait of Hormuz, and a new threat to build nuclear weapons. He breaks down the actual text of the agreement Trump signed, fact-checks a week of contradictory claims about oil prices and military control, and explains why Iran knows Trump's threats are empty.

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