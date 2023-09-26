The Bulwark

Is 'Dumb Money' a Smart Movie?
Is 'Dumb Money' a Smart Movie?

Plus: The WGA strike is over, more or less! What took so long?!
Sonny Bunch
Sep 26, 2023

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) celebrate the end of the writers strike and ask a very important question: what the heck took so long for the studio execs to sit down and work out a deal with the writers? Then they review Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie’s look at the pandemic-era bubble surrounding meme stock AMC. As an underdog-beating-the-big-guys story, it’s … eh. But as a pandemic movie and an examination of the ways in which it made us all go a little nuts, it’s really quite interesting. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the end of prestige TV and the retrenchment to more populist fare. And if you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

