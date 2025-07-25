Is Maxwell Making a Deal with Trump?

Will Sommer and Andrew Egger join Ben Parker to take on Trump, not ruling out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell—and the MAGA media’s bizarre efforts to rehabilitate her image. They dig into the mounting evidence of a slow-motion cover-up, the right-wing distractions around Obama and the Russia probe, and Trump’s increasingly absurd defenses, including his latest claim that someone may have forged a letter to Jeffrey Epstein in his name.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.