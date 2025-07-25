The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
4

Is Maxwell Making a Deal with Trump?

Andrew Egger's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Andrew Egger
,
Benjamin Parker
, and
Will Sommer
Jul 25, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

Will Sommer and Andrew Egger join Ben Parker to take on Trump, not ruling out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell—and the MAGA media’s bizarre efforts to rehabilitate her image. They dig into the mounting evidence of a slow-motion cover-up, the right-wing distractions around Obama and the Russia probe, and Trump’s increasingly absurd defenses, including his latest claim that someone may have forged a letter to Jeffrey Epstein in his name.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture