Shameful Russia Summit—Eric Edelman joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday

Eric Edelman joins Bill Kristol to discuss the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska. No ceasefire was signed. Trump deferred the hard decisions to Ukraine. Putin scored a diplomatic win simply by being allow on U.S. soil What does that mean for U.S. credibility, Western unity, and Ukraine’s future?

You can catch Eric every week on Shield of the Republic with Eliot Cohen.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.