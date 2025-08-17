The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Shameful Russia Summit—Eric Edelman joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol
and
Eric S. Edelman
Aug 17, 2025
Transcript

Eric Edelman joins Bill Kristol to discuss the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska. No ceasefire was signed. Trump deferred the hard decisions to Ukraine. Putin scored a diplomatic win simply by being allow on U.S. soil What does that mean for U.S. credibility, Western unity, and Ukraine’s future?

You can catch Eric every week on Shield of the Republic with Eliot Cohen.

Discussion about this video

