LIVE REACTION: Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Aug 15, 2025
As we await the Putin-Trump presser after the 3-on-3 summit in Alaska, the gang hoped on line to chat about first impressions from the summit.

We’re watching events from Alaska and may go live again tonight—watch your inbox.

