Is 'Poor Things' Rich with Meaning?
Is 'Poor Things' Rich with Meaning?

Plus: what does Netflix's huge data dump show us?
Sonny Bunch
Dec 19, 2023

On this week’s show, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about Netflix’s big data release. What plays? What doesn’t? What are they trying to signal to talent? Then they reviewed Poor Things, the latest confection from Yorgos Lanthimos. Does this feminist Frankenstein starring Emma Stone have something to teach us about the world? Or is it an amusing trifle? Make sure to swing by for Friday’s bonus episode on studios’ recurrent desire to hide that musicals are in fact musicals. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

