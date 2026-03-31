The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Is This the Greatest Photo in the History of Politics?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller breaks down the surreal viral moment of Lindsey Graham at Disney World—and why it’s more than just a weird photo. He also joined Nicolle Wallace to talk about the government shutdown and rising global tensions, and argues it reflects something deeper about accountability and leadership.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture