Is This the Greatest Photo in the History of Politics?

Tim Miller breaks down the surreal viral moment of Lindsey Graham at Disney World—and why it’s more than just a weird photo. He also joined Nicolle Wallace to talk about the government shutdown and rising global tensions, and argues it reflects something deeper about accountability and leadership.

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