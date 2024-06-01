Playback speed
It's Just About Feelings, Man (with Jonathan V. Last)

Sarah Longwell
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 01, 2024
We have five months to go until Election Day, and nobody's happy. So we're bringing you some catharsis. Jonathan V. Last joins Sarah to let out a primal scream and preview the home stretch of this presidential campaign through the lens of Trump '16/Biden '20 voters.

Join Sarah, Tim and JVL for a live show on June 21 in Denver. Tickets are on sale now at TheBulwark.com/events.

Bulwark+ members can access ad-free editions of this and all Bulwark shows at TheBulwark.com/listen. Ad-supported versions are available on the site and wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube with video.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
