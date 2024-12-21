Playback speed
It's Not Like a Newscast (with Tim Miller)

Why Voters Bought Trump’s B.S.
Sarah Longwell
and
Tim Miller
Dec 21, 2024
The podcast-sphere was one of the most covered stories of the 2024 election, with Joe Rogan standing above all. Podcaster extraordinaires Sarah and Tim turn over why this medium is appealing to the newest Trump voters (specifically the Rogan fans), and what our new long-form world means for the future of politics.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
