14
4

Jake Sullivan: Trump Is Making China Great Again

Tim Miller
Aug 27, 2025
∙ Paid
14
4
A year ago, China was globally isolated and its economy was struggling. But once Trump was back in office pursuing his own personal and political gain, the U.S. brand got tossed in the toilet and the view from Beijing got pretty sweet. Trump has allowed China to buy American microchips that could be used against our own national security interests, he c…

