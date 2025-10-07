Jake Tapper: Trump Is Making the Country Less Safe

A new kind of McCarthyism has settled in at the Justice Department, where career prosecutors—including those handling tough national security cases—are getting canned for voicing any opposition to politically-motivated demands from top DOJ officials. And those who survive the ongoing purge are literally working in fear that they are being surveilled by the FBI. Meanwhile, MTG may play a role in resolving the shutdown. Plus, Tapper’s timely new book, his maybe/maybe not text interview with Trump, and the heat he’s still taking over his earlier Biden book.



Jake Tapper joins Tim Miller.

