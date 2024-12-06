Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
3

Jamelle Bouie: Bad at Being President

Tim Miller
Dec 06, 2024
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

Trump may have authoritarian aspirations, but he's very bad at governing and managing—four weeks into the transition, he's had two major “L”s. Meanwhile, Democrats have to rebuild their connection to voters with local party clubs, and not wait until an election year. Plus, a reverse cancel culture is silencing any conversation about the role that gender and race played in Kamala's loss. And finding solace in the words of Frederick Douglass.

Jamelle Bouie joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Jamelle's column about one of Frederick Douglass's final speeches
Tim's playlist

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
David French: We Are in the Bad Multiverse
  Tim Miller
Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Who Will Be in Charge of Our National Security?
  Tim Miller
Michael Weiss and Thomas Zimmer: Competent and Radical
  Tim MillerThomas Zimmer, and Foreign Office
Bill Kristol and Elaina Plott Calabro: A Sordid Lot
  Tim Miller
Jonathan Chait: A Scary Clown
  Tim Miller
George Will: Democracy Rests on Persuasion
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: We Were Right To Be Alarmed
  Tim Miller and William Kristol