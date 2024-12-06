Jamelle Bouie: Bad at Being President

Trump may have authoritarian aspirations, but he's very bad at governing and managing—four weeks into the transition, he's had two major “L”s. Meanwhile, Democrats have to rebuild their connection to voters with local party clubs, and not wait until an election year. Plus, a reverse cancel culture is silencing any conversation about the role that gender and race played in Kamala's loss. And finding solace in the words of Frederick Douglass.

Jamelle Bouie joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Jamelle's column about one of Frederick Douglass's final speeches

Tim's playlist

