BONUS EPISODE with James Carville: We Are the Opposition

Tim Miller
Nov 09, 2024
It's time to get our opposition organized and develop a narrative about Trump. And one narrative that's likely to emerge is how he betrayed his voters. Plus, did Kamala's interview on "The View" seal her fate?

James Carville joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Carville documentary, "Winning Is Everything, Stupid" (post-election recut out 11/14)

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
