A Night Out With the Manosphere’s Most Toxic Extremists

Tim Miller and Will Sommer give their takes on the disturbing viral night out that brought together the worst corners of the manosphere and the alt-right. From Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes to Clavicular and a new crop of livestreamers, the group’s Miami club crawl featured Nazi salutes, extremist chants, and nonstop “aura farming” all broadcast straight into people’s social media feeds.



