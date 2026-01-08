The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened Muslims & Jews Is Running for Senate

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller gives his take on the Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Donald Trump, who has not only avoided accountability, but is now running for Senate. This extremist attacked Capitol police, threatened Muslims and Jews, and continues to spread hate.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

